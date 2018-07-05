Huffington Post Writer Shocked That Black Man Can Think For Himself

A tweet by a Huffington Post writer expressed shock at the fact that she saw an affluent black man who had conservative political views and could think for himself.

“Out on the road the other day I saw an affluent black man driving a BMW with two bumper-strickers. One was pro-NRA and the other was a Tea Party sticker that read, “Don’t tread on me.” This left me very confused.”

ALERT! Smart affluent black man who can think for himself! Surely this shouldn't be allowed! Someone call the thought police! ????? pic.twitter.com/0txWSnXWcC — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 5, 2018

In other words, Johnson was confused that an African-American man would dare have the cognitive ability to contradict leftist expectations of what black people should believe and form his own political opinions.

Johnson is a Huffington Post contributor, a feminist, and a vehement proponent of the #MeToo movement. She is also a former spokeswoman for the “rock the slut vote,” whatever that is. It sounds delightful.

After getting heat for the tweet, Johnson subsequently deleted it, claiming, “I deleted a tweet that questioned why African Americans would support the Tea Party, and people saw that as racist. I do not see the GOP working in the best interests of people of color or women. I never said anyone should vote any particular way. I said it confused me.”

I deleted it because people were putting words in my mouth and changing my original intent. FOR THE RECORD: I do not believe everyone should vote the way I do. However, I am free to wonder what motivates people to vote.

End. — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) July 5, 2018

“I deleted it because people were putting words in my mouth and changing my original intent. FOR THE RECORD: I do not believe everyone should vote the way I do. However, I am free to wonder what motivates people to vote. End,” she added.

This seems a rather over the top attempt to cover up that yes, that’s exactly what Johnson meant. She was genuinely shocked at the sight of a black person who had the temerity to oppose leftist dogma.

Commentator Dave Rubin said the tweet was an example of the “bigotry of low expectations.”

“It’s quite possible that black folks and all minorities can think for themselves and hold a diverse set of views as individuals. Collectivism = lowest common denominator,” said Rubin.

Don’t wanna pile on this person, but this tweet sums up the soft bigotry of low expectations rather well. It’s quite possible that black folks and all minorities can think for themselves and hold a diverse set of views as individuals. Collectivism = lowest common denominator. pic.twitter.com/kFo0G6YoV2 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 5, 2018

Indeed, without reading too much into the tweet, it does go some way to proving the point that Candace Owens makes, that Democrats and leftists are only interested in black people’s votes and keeping them on the reservation.

“I’m calling it now, the black community, which has been politically irrelevant for decades, will become the most politically relevant voting group by 2020. The greatest untapped resource in America is the black community. Our awakening is finally happening,” Owens tweeted earlier this week.

I’m calling it now, the black community, which has been politically irrelevant for decades, will become the most politically relevant voting group by 2020. The greatest untapped resource in America is the black community. Our awakening is finally happening. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 3, 2018

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.