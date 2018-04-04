Huge Crack in Africa Could Split Continent in Two

A 50-foot deep crack in the earth has appeared Africa that some scientists say is a sign the continent will split in two.
“We’re seeing a crack that in all likelihood formed over many thousands of years or hundreds of thousands of years,” Ben Andrews, a geologist with the Smithsonian, told CBS News.
A massive crack that is up to 50-feet suddenly opened up in the ground in Africa. The crack stretches along Kenya’s Great Rift Valley and many scientists believe it could end up breaking Africa’s continent apart https://t.co/wChPaunVo9 pic.twitter.com/7VUQTQeAeX
Some scientists say the crack could be an indication of tectonic plate movement that could result in the continent splitting in two in 50 million years.