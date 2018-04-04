Huge Crack in Africa Could Split Continent in Two

A 50-foot deep crack in the earth has appeared Africa that some scientists say is a sign the continent will split in two.

“We’re seeing a crack that in all likelihood formed over many thousands of years or hundreds of thousands of years,” Ben Andrews, a geologist with the Smithsonian, told CBS News.

A massive crack that is up to 50-feet suddenly opened up in the ground in Africa. The crack stretches along Kenya’s Great Rift Valley and many scientists believe it could end up breaking Africa’s continent apart https://t.co/wChPaunVo9 pic.twitter.com/7VUQTQeAeX — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 4, 2018

Some scientists say the crack could be an indication of tectonic plate movement that could result in the continent splitting in two in 50 million years.

Read more