Huge Crack in Africa Could Split Continent in Two

Image Credits: Sreenshot / Twitter.

A 50-foot deep crack in the earth has appeared Africa that some scientists say is a sign the continent will split in two.

“We’re seeing a crack that in all likelihood formed over many thousands of years or hundreds of thousands of years,” Ben Andrews, a geologist with the Smithsonian, told CBS News.

Some scientists say the crack could be an indication of tectonic plate movement that could result in the continent splitting in two in 50 million years.

