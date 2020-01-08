Huge Disney Pedo Allegations - Media Silent

Disney has cornered the market on all things catering to America’s youth.

Among the Disney Industrial-Entertainment Complex, are untouchable filth like Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn, who nearly derailed his movie franchise with a barrage of pedophilic tweets.

But the outrage concerning Disney’s open secret is bubbling to the surface.

Tammy Garcia, the mother of Disney child star Ricky Garcia filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court naming Garcia’s ex-manager Joby Harte, 37, Joby’s Hot Rocks Media business partners Paul Cohen and Sheri Anderson Thomas, talent agency APA, former APA agent Tyler Grasham, and manager Nils Larsen, currently employed by Management 360.

The suit alleges that from the age of 12 years old Ricky was groomed, sexually abused and raped on a weekly basis, and that Joby Harte passed him around as a “sexual plaything” to other powerful pedophiles throughout the business.

