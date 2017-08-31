Huge Evacuation Planned in Frankfurt after British WWII Bomb Found

Image Credits: BORIS ROESSLER/AFP/Getty Images.

More than 60,000 people are set to be evacuated from the center of Frankfurt on Sunday after a massive World War Two bomb was discovered beneath the city.

The bomb was found during work on a construction site on Wismarer Street close to the Goethe University Frankfurt compound Tuesday, according to a statement by Frankfurt Police.

Police said the size of the bomb made extensive evacuation measures necessary.

The device is a British bomb, specifically a 1.4-ton HC 4000 air mine, the statement said, and is currently under guard by police.

