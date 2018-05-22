Huge: Republicans Now 6 Points AHEAD in Congressional Poll

Polling by Reuters shows that Republicans are now six points ahead of Democrats in the race for the U.S. Congress, a remarkable turnaround given that they were once as much as 16 points behind.

The numbers show that when registered voters are asked, “If the election for U.S. Congress were held today, would you vote for the Democratic candidate or the Republican candidate in your district where you live?” the GOP comes out on top.

40.7 per cent of respondents said they would vote for a Republican, with 34.5 per cent saying they would vote for a Democrat.

The numbers are huge because they completely contradict the narrative that Democrats were set to easily take the House in a “blue wave”.

As recently as December, a CNN poll had Democrats 16 points ahead, a lead that has now been utterly obliterated.

The results point to the fact that Americans are very happy with how President Trump has reinvigorated the economy.

Nearly two out of three Americans polled by CBS say the economy is either “very good” or “somewhat good.”

Dilbert creator Scott Adams offered wry commentary on the Congressional poll, tweeting, “On the plus side, Democrats still have 100% support from MS-13 and Iran.”

On the plus side, Democrats still have 100% support from MS-13 and Iran. https://t.co/gYSKlpWY9V — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) May 22, 2018

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.