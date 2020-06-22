Huge Ring of Ancient Shafts Found Near Stonehenge

A large ring of ancient shafts has been discovered buried right next to Stonehenge, adding more mystery to the world-famous archeological site.

The prehistoric monument, described as a circle of deep shafts appears to have been dug some 4,500 years ago, researchers claim.

“This is an unprecedented find of major significance within the UK,” said Prof Vincent Gaffney, a leading archaeologist on the project. “Key researchers on Stonehenge and its landscape have been taken aback by the scale of the structure and the fact that it hadn’t been discovered until now so close to Stonehenge.”

UK news outlet The Guardian has already released a photo of the discovery.

Vast neolithic circle of deep shafts found near Stonehenge https://t.co/5IDuy9J6ku — The Guardian (@guardian) June 22, 2020



“Experts from a group of British universities say the site consists of at least 20 huge shafts, more than 10 meters, or 32 feet, in diameter and 5 meters deep, forming a circle more than 2 kilometers— over a mile — in diameter.” – AP

Scientist believe that the area is most likely a boundary to a sacred area of the Neolithic peoples.



