Huma Email Returns to Haunt FBI Brass

Ever since she lost the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton has repeatedly blamed her defeat on the FBI’s decision to reopen the probe into her email use after messages were found on the laptop of confidante Huma Abedin’s estranged husband.

But now that laptop and those emails are back in the spotlight, this time causing problems for FBI leaders as part of a forthcoming inspector general report. The probe is expected to fault bureau officials for sitting on those emails in the first place.

The finding underscores how the laptop continues to play a recurring part in the Clinton case saga, haunting everyone from the Democratic nominee to the FBI officials who examined it.

