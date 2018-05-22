Huma Email Returns to Haunt FBI Brass

Image Credits: Mandel Ngan / Getty.

Ever since she lost the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton has repeatedly blamed her defeat on the FBI’s decision to reopen the probe into her email use after messages were found on the laptop of confidante Huma Abedin’s estranged husband.

But now that laptop and those emails are back in the spotlight, this time causing problems for FBI leaders as part of a forthcoming inspector general report. The probe is expected to fault bureau officials for sitting on those emails in the first place.

The finding underscores how the laptop continues to play a recurring part in the Clinton case saga, haunting everyone from the Democratic nominee to the FBI officials who examined it.

Read more


Related Articles

Mutiny: Over 100 Conservatives Call For Jim Jordan To Replace Speaker Ryan

Mutiny: Over 100 Conservatives Call For Jim Jordan To Replace Speaker Ryan

Government
Comments
Judicial Watch: Obama Can Still Be Impeached

Judicial Watch: Obama Can Still Be Impeached

Government
Comments

Trump Must Drain The Swamp In Order To Claim Victory

Government
Comments

The IRS Doesn’t Know Who’s Accessing Its Most Sensitive Data

Government
Comments

Blue Wave Bust: DNC Deep in Debt While GOP Rakes in Record Donations

Government
Comments

Comments