Human-mouse HYBRID: Scientists Grow Human Brain in Tiny Rodent

Image Credits: Whitney Hayward/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images.

SCIENTISTS have controversially yet successfully grown part of a human brain inside a mouse and the organ even managed to survive for months in a major scientific breakthrough.

For the first ever time miniature human brains have grown in a new species and scientists have suggested the breakthrough could help with stem cell research.

Scientists created the pin-sized human brains from stem cells and then placed them inside the skulls of mice, where a piece of tissue had been removed to make room for the new organ.

Of the test mice, roughly 80 percent survived the operation, and within two weeks the rodents’ implants had been successfully received and were even spawning new neurons.

Read more


Related Articles

Latest CDC Monitor to Downplay Autism Epidemic

Latest CDC Monitor to Downplay Autism Epidemic

Health
Comments
A Tale Of 2 Infants

A Tale Of 2 Infants

Health
Comments

Goldman Sachs Report: “Is Curing Patients a Sustainable Business Model?”

Health
Comments

Tennessee Stops Sending Tax Dollars to Abortion Providers

Health
Comments

Assisted Suicide Unpopular After Legalization

Health
Comments

Comments