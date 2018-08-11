Human Trafficking Industry Hits New Highs -- Now Worth $32 Billion

You may not be able to put a price tag on a human life, but you can definitely estimate the cost of smuggling it.

According to a French organization that provides support to asylum seekers, global human trafficking is now a $32 billion industry.

That number was estimated by Pierre Henry, the director general of Terre d’Asile. The group seeks to aid refugees in Europe, and recently admitted that the worldwide human trafficking issue is getting worse.

“It is absolutely necessary to crack these various networks that thrive on the misery and credulity of a certain number of people and it is to be hoped that the victims will be protected,” Henry said, according to a report from Breitbart News that was based on a French-language FranceInfo interview.

