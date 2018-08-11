Human Trafficking Industry Hits New Highs -- Now Worth $32 Billion

You may not be able to put a price tag on a human life, but you can definitely estimate the cost of smuggling it.

According to a French organization that provides support to asylum seekers, global human trafficking is now a $32 billion industry.

That number was estimated by Pierre Henry, the director general of Terre d’Asile. The group seeks to aid refugees in Europe, and recently admitted that the worldwide human trafficking issue is getting worse.

“It is absolutely necessary to crack these various networks that thrive on the misery and credulity of a certain number of people and it is to be hoped that the victims will be protected,” Henry said, according to a report from Breitbart News that was based on a French-language FranceInfo interview.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Hero Of Benghazi: Stand Down Orders Were Given Directly To Me

Hero Of Benghazi: Stand Down Orders Were Given Directly To Me

World News
Comments
Norway to Test Free Heroin for Drug Addicts

Norway to Test Free Heroin for Drug Addicts

World News
Comments

Brazilian Politician Mulls Loosening Gun Laws Amid Record-Breaking Murder Rates

World News
comments

Erdogan Calls Putin Amid Lira Crisis

World News
comments

UK Woman, Daughter Arrested In Dubai For Drinking Glass of Wine On Flight

World News
comments

Comments