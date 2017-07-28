Human Trafficking, Sex Ring Busted; 13 Victims Rescued

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A human trafficking ring operating in California, Nevada and Texas was busted, and some of the victims being sold for sex were only 15 years old.

Two people were arrested in the case, and authorities are looking for one more.

“Certainly, any of these cases where we rescue young people who are being held in this form of slavery is a major case for us, a major success to be able to get them on the right track, to get them back to their family,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell during a press conference.

Quinton Brown III, 30, of Highland, is charged with 41 felony counts ranging from human trafficking of minors to pimping. Gerald Lavell Turner, 32, of Fresno, is facing six similar counts. Both men are being held in a Tulare County jail.

Read more