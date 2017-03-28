Human Waste In Coca-Cola Cans Found In Northern Ireland

Cans of Coca-Cola at a factory in Northern Ireland were found to have contained human waste in Northern Ireland, according to reports.

Police were investigating a batch of cans from the Hellenic Bottling Company factory in the city of Lisburn after what looked like human waste appeared in cans there, BBC News reported Tuesday.

The incident was contained and no contaminated cans had been distributed for sale, the factory announced. Machines in the factory became clogged with what was reported to be feces and production immediately stopped, according to the Guardian. Upon the discovery, Coca-Cola “impounded” all of the affected or potentially affected cans. Over 500 employees work at the factory.

Read more