Humiliation: UK Passports Soon Made in France

Image Credits: Chris Fleming, Flickr.

Among the French civil service, there is no debate about “the lowest tender” only absolute conviction that French passports are printed in France.

And this afternoon a chorus of voices in Britain backed the French model – agreeing that passports WERE a matter of national security.

Fury was sparked after it emerged the British passport, which will return to its old dark-blue color after Brexit, will be manufactured abroad AND IMPORTED when the current contract with UK-based De La Rue ends.

Brexiteers argue the snub, in favor of Franco-Dutch Gemalto, is a symbolic disaster, while De La Rue’s chief executive said it also threatened security.

