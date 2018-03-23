Humiliation: UK Passports Soon Made in France

Among the French civil service, there is no debate about “the lowest tender” only absolute conviction that French passports are printed in France.
And this afternoon a chorus of voices in Britain backed the French model – agreeing that passports WERE a matter of national security.
Fury was sparked after it emerged the British passport, which will return to its old dark-blue color after Brexit, will be manufactured abroad AND IMPORTED when the current contract with UK-based De La Rue ends.
U.K. passports made in bloody France. No more to be said. MADNESS https://t.co/9ox15FZ0oh
— Duncan Bannatyne (@DuncanBannatyne) March 22, 2018
It doesn’t matter what side you are on Brexit, letting the French make our passports is bloody ridiculous.
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 22, 2018
Brexiteers argue the snub, in favor of Franco-Dutch Gemalto, is a symbolic disaster, while De La Rue’s chief executive said it also threatened security.