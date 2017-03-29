Hundreds Of Companies Bidding To ‘Build That Wall’ On US-Mexico Border

Image Credits: Charles Ommanney/Getty Images.

The deadline for bids to build President Donald Trump’s “great, great wall” along the US border with Mexico has been extended, amid questions about how the $21.6 billion project will be funded and reports of legal challenges.

A federal database showed round 200 companies responded to the federal government’s two requests for proposals, one for a solid concrete border wall and two chain link fences, and another for wall design, according to the Washington Post.

The initial deadline for proposals was Wednesday, but Customs and Border Protection extended the deadline to April 4 and updated the solicitation with eight pages of questions and answers.

