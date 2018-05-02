Hundreds of Dead Baby Girls Found In Pakistan Garbage Piles

Image Credits: Balazs Gardi / Flickr.

Hundreds of dead newborn girls have been found dumped in garbage piles in Pakistan over the last year amid a cultural preference for boys, it has emerged.

A total of 345 babies have been found dead in refuse heaps in Karachi, Pakistan’s most populous city, since the beginning of 2017 with 99 per cent of them found to be girls, according to local reports.

In one horrifying case, a four-day-old was found dead with her throat slit. Another newborn was left on the steps of a mosque only to be stoned to death when a cleric assumed it was an ‘illegitimate baby’, a charity reported.

