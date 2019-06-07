Hundreds of Illegals From Ebola-Ridden Congo Dumped in Texas, 350 More on The Way

Hundreds of illegal aliens from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa, which is currently experiencing a massive Ebola virus outbreak, have been dropped off in San Antonio, Texas and hundreds more will arrive in the near future.

A local news reporter looking for French-speaking volunteers to communicate with the individuals made a request on Twitter.

“City confirms hundreds of migrants from the Congo have arrived in SA. The city is in desperate need for French-speaking volunteers,” Jaleesa Irizarry of Kens 5 San Antonio wrote on Thursday.

BREAKING: City confirms hundreds of migrants from the Congo have arrived in SA. The city is in desperate need for French speaking volunteers. @kens5 #kens5 pic.twitter.com/YGhhG3ewR0 — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) June 6, 2019

In a local news report, Interim Assistant City Manager Dr. Collen Bridger said, “We didn’t get a heads up.”

Bridger said the illegal aliens started to arrive in town on Tuesday and that CBP confirmed “another 200 to 300 from the Congo and Angola will be coming to San Antonio.”

For those of you following along on the Congolese migrant influx in San Antonio, this is what made air on Thursday. A lengthier write-up including the struggles Catholic Charities is facing can be found here: https://t.co/MRIGBQuntl@KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/nJeC215LQv — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) June 6, 2019

“A group of about 350 migrants from the Congo will be arriving in San Antonio in the near future,” a notice from the San Antonio Department of Human Services reads.

For those of you interested in helping the city of San Antonio as a french-speaking volunteer. On the bottom of this photo is who to contact if you are able to help. They ask you put MRC: FRENCH SPEAK VOLUNTEER in the headline to filter through. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/fMBkpJFaiq — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) June 6, 2019

After being placed in San Antonio, the illegal immigrants are bussed to a destination of their choice by local charities who spend “roughly $14,000 a week on bus tickets.”

Last weekend, a group of more than 100 illegals from Angola, Cameroon and Congo were filmed wading through the Rio Grande River and entering the United States.

In a statement, CBP said, “Agents have encountered 182 large groups (100+ individuals) across the SW border this fiscal year. This is the first large group apprehended in Del Rio Sector this FY and the first large group apprehended on the SW border this FY consisting entirely of African nationals.”

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector apprehended a large group of 116 individuals—from Angola, Cameroon and Congo—after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande River into the U.S. on Thursday: https://t.co/5VsJsD4nPF pic.twitter.com/HWGyVtzEC6 — CBP (@CBP) May 31, 2019

Last night, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 100 illegal aliens from Congo, Angola, and Cameroon near the U.S.–Mexico border. Our southern border is now a magnet for illegal immigration from all over the world. It's time for Democrats to help close the loopholes! pic.twitter.com/lxe7qqQiNj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 31, 2019

Today, the World Health Organization said one in four Ebola infections in Congo are going undetected and that the country is experiencing the second-worst Ebola epidemic on record.

In the following report, Infowars’ Jon Bowne argues the Ebola threat is all the reason Trump needs to shut down the southern border.