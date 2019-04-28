Hundreds of migrants board 'the Beast' train in Mexico in risky move to get closer to US border

Image Credits: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images.

Hundreds of migrants boarded a train known as the “The Beast” in southern Mexico on Thursday, in a risky move aimed at transporting them to the U.S. border quicker.

The decision to board the train en masse comes after a breakout of migrants from a troubled immigration detention center in the southern border city of Tapachula on Thursday night.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the mass escape, which appears to be the largest in recent memory, involved around 1,300 Cuban migrants. Around 700 of them have since returned voluntarily, but hundreds remain on the run.

Migration authorities said nearly 400 migrants boarded the train, Reuters reported, with images showing men, women and children of various nationalities, most of them on the roofs of carriages.

