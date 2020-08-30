Hundreds Of Parents Protest Mandatory Flu Shot Order By State Health Officials

Parents swarmed the Massachusetts State House on Sunday to protest a flu shot mandate declared by state health officials earlier this month.

Hundreds attended the protest at Beacon Hill to push back against mandatory vaccinations – not for COVID-19, but the flu, after Massachusetts public health officials announced it would be required for all school-age children, from infants to college-age students.

The requirements make Massachusetts the first state to mandate the flu shot for babies, K-12 and college-age students.

HAPPENING NOW: People have gathered near the State House in Boston to protest the mandatory flu shot for all students in Massachusetts, from child care to college. pic.twitter.com/Jg6uHrx9kf — TheSharpEdge (@TheSharpEdge1) August 30, 2020

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health made the announcement earlier this month as schools were preparing to open back up from the coronavirus lockdowns.

“Influenza immunization will be required for all children 6 months of age or older who are attending Massachusetts child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, and colleges and universities,” the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Flu Vaccine Now Required for all Massachusetts School Students Enrolled in Child Care, Pre-School, K-12, and Post-Secondary Institutions: https://t.co/RjiOvS83DW pic.twitter.com/5e0ajDir0U — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) August 19, 2020

But many in the community point out the unconstitutionality of such a health mandate.

“One hundred percent, people should still have the choice I think,” said Dan Condin, a Massachusetts resident. “Our country was founded upon individual liberty, and I still believe that in regards to shots.”

As we’ve reported, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an environment where governments are emboldened to mandate vaccines under the guise of public safety, and Big Pharma, in conjunction with Bill Gates, is set to make a killing.

Virginia’s State Health Commissioner announced this month that he will mandate the coronavirus vaccine for all Virginia residents once it becomes publicly available.

The media is also encouraging mandatory vaccines, claiming that making them compulsory is “patriotic.”

