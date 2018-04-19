Hundreds of police chiefs tell Congress not to pass concealed-carry bill

A coalition of police chiefs across the country is urging lawmakers to reject legislation that would allow for concealed-carry gun reciprocity between states.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police in a letter to congressional leadership obtained by The Washington Post presses lawmakers not to approve legislation passed by the House in December. That bill would allow people to use their permits across state lines and boost the background check system for gun sales.

“These bills would override state permitting laws that limit who can carry a loaded hidden gun in each state and would force states to allow individuals to carry guns who are not qualified to do so under their own laws,” the letter reads.

“This legislation is a dangerous encroachment on individual state efforts to protect public safety, and it would effectively nullify duly enacted state laws and hamper law enforcement efforts to prevent gun violence.”

