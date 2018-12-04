Hundreds of Prisoners Swapped Before Yemen Peace Talks

Both sides in Yemen’s civil war will meet in Stockholm for peace talks this week and have agreed to a large swap of prisoners.

Yemen foreign minister Khaled al-Yamani, part of the pro-government force backed by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, said Tuesday they’ve “come to an agreement” with the Houthis after being deadlocked in negotiations for months.

“When we head to the negotiations in Sweden, we will discuss the operational issues of this agreement, how it can be implemented, how to exchange the detainees, prisoners, abductees and the forcibly disappeared,” al-Yamani said.

