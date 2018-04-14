Hundreds of Swamp Creatures Sign Letter In Support Of Mueller, Rosenstein

Nearly 200 former Justice Department officials have signed on to a letter expressing support for special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein amid speculation that President Trump could soon move to dismiss them.

“Many of us served with Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein,” the letter reads. “Those of us who served with these men know them to be dedicated public servants committed to these principles.”

The letter, signed by former Justice Department officials who served under presidents ranging from John F. Kennedy to Trump, also voices concern with Trump’s attacks on federal law enforcement officials.

“Not only is it an insult to their public service, but any attempt to corrupt or undermine the even-handed application of the rule of law threatens the foundation of our Republic,” the letter reads.

