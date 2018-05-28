Hundreds of Thousands Rolled Thunder Through DC to Honor Fallen Veterans

Motorcycle riders from all over America converged on the United States Capitol Sunday to pay their respects to American veterans and to those U.S. soldiers who never returned home.

Thousands of motorcycles, donned with American flags, and riders clad with leather vests, bandanas and military badges blazed across Arlington Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C.’s 31st annual “Rolling Thunder” parade.

Onlookers, young and old, cheered and waved. Many sported red, white and blue and saluted the bikers as they rode by.

Hundreds of Vietnam War vets rode among the entourage of colorful motorcycles. Their fellow vets watching from the sidewalk rose their fists in tribute as riders passed.

Read more