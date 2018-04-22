Hundreds Signing Petition Over Judge's Connections to Clintons/Soros

An online petition urging House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) to bring articles of impeachment against the federal judge who allegedly broke the law and who has been mishandling the proceedings resulting from the FBI’s April 9th no-knock raids on one of President Trump’s attorneys quickly garnered over 650 signatures within 48 hours of first appearing on the web.

On Monday, Manhattan U.S. District Court Judge Kimba Wood overruled objections which cited attorney-client privilege and forced Michael Cohen, a longtime lawyer for President Trump in New York, to publicly disclose the identities of his clients, who included Fox News host Sean Hannity. Wood also failed to disqualify herself from ruling on the issue despite her close connections to the Clintons as well as to Democratic mega-donor George Soros.

“Attorney-Client privilege exists for a reason…to protect the ordinary citizen from the over-zealous law enforcer

Do it because it is the right thing to do” –A.E.

As FreeMartyG previously reported, Judge Wood was near the top of a short list of candidates being vetted by Hillary Clinton for the cabinet position of U.S. Attorney General when Mrs. Clinton was the First Lady in the 1990s. However, Wood was ultimately removed from the running before she could be submitted for Senate confirmation due to the “Nannygate” scandal, which arose when it was discovered that both Wood and another top contender had each hired nannies who the media referred to at the time as “illegal aliens.” The AG appointment under President Clinton later went to Janet Reno.

Prior to publication, Judge Wood did not respond to a request for comment as to how President Trump’s proposal for a border wall and his stance on curbing illegal immigration may have affected her treatment of his attorney in court, especially in light of the direct effects of such issues of her botched candidacy for Attorney General during the Clinton administration.

“Kimba Wood is in violation of the law. Not just any law but the Constitution. She also has clear conflicts in the case involving President Trump’s attorney. It’s time for activist judges to be stripped from the bench. Impeach Kimba Wood immediately.” -B.P

Nor did Judge Wood immediately respond to a request for comment as to how her close relationship with Democratic billionaire and mega-donor George Soros may have affected her decisions during Monday’s hearing. In 2013, Judge Wood officiated Soros’ third wedding ceremony and Soros has a long and well-known history of making sizable political contributions to Democrats. For example, he gave over $10.5 million to Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign against President Trump – whose lawyer was a party to Monday’s proceedings.

“Judge Kimba Wood has brought politics to the bench and shamed all judges by her actions.” -Anonymous

So, these connections to the Clintons, to Soros and to immigration matters each give the distinct impression that by failing to recuse herself from Monday’s hearing and then ruling adversely in regards to President Trump’s lawyer, Judge Wood may have broken the federal law codified by 28 U.S.C. § 455(a), which requires any federal judge to “disqualify himself [or herself] in any proceeding in which his [or her] impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

And that’s not all. Judge Wood’s apparent favoritism for the DOJ, as she articulated herself from her very own bench, is equally troublesome. In a statement which seems to demonstrate that she lacks the neutrality required to adjudicate any matter involving the DOJ in her court’s geographical jurisdiction, Judge Wood told a packed courtroom that “I have faith in the Southern District U.S. Attorney’s Office,” before adding “Their integrity is unimpeachable.”

“We are watching political bias in a system that is supposed to be blind to anything but what the law states. This goes against everything the USA is supposed to be. Start getting rid of these political actors, Democrat or Republican, that go against everything the Constitution stands for.” –F.M.

More information about Judge Wood, who many refer to as the "Love Judge," can be found here or here.



Marty Gottesfeld is an Obama-era political prisoner and Republican Senate candidate against incumbent Elizabeth Warren. You can donate to his legal defense fund at FreeMartyG.com or to his political campaign at VoteMartyG.com.