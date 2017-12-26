Hungarian Christmas Message: 'We'll Protect Christian Culture, Not Retreat Behind Concrete Blocks and Watch Our Women Harassed On New Years

Viktor Orbán has used his annual Christmas message to call on Europeans to protect their Christian culture, and vowed Hungary will not “retreat behind concrete blocks” at Christmas and watched its women and daughters “harassed in the New Year’s Eve crowd” like its multicultural neighbours.

“Christianity is culture and civilization. We live in it. It is not about how many people go to church or how many pray honestly. Culture is the reality of everyday life… Christian culture defines our everyday morals,” wrote the Fidesz leader, in an article published in Magyar Idők.

Orbán also took aim at the enemies of his ‘country first’ policies, who say he cannot claim to be Christian if he will not support allowing “millions from other continents to settle into Europe” in accordance with the commandment to “love thy neighbour as thyself”.

“They forget the second part of the commandment,” observed Orbán: “To love ourselves.”

