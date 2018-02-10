Hungarian Government Slams Anti-Brexit Plot: 'Why Do We Say "Stop Soros"? Just Ask the British People'

The Hungarian government has weighed in on the revelations concerning a plot by billionaire globalist George Soros to topple the British government and trigger another EU referendum.

“Soros is funding groups that are working to overturn Brexit, to reverse a decision taken at the request of UK voters, and to possibly topple the democratically elected government of Theresa May in the process,” observed Dr Zoltán Kovács, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy.

“Let that sink in for a moment.”

Dr. Kovács described how Soros’s supporters have denounced the Hungarian government’s own efforts to curb the influence of the financier and similar super-rich activists through its ‘Stop Soros’ legislative package, and “condemned us for calling out the ‘Soros Plan’ that proposes to bring one million migrants to Europe every year, some even going so far as to deny that such a plan exists”.

Read more


Related Articles

Hackers Hit Winter Olympics During Opening Ceremony

Hackers Hit Winter Olympics During Opening Ceremony

World News
Comments
"We Will Take Lives": Brexit MP Receives Death Threat Letter

“We Will Take Lives”: Brexit MP Receives Death Threat Letter

World News
Comments

Surveillance Footage Captures Moment Russian Plane Crashed, Killing 71

World News
Comments

EU official says migrant ghettos will become ‘a nuclear bomb in the future’

World News
Comments

Sweden wants to deport American student while giving jihadis housing and benefits

World News
Comments

Comments