Hungarian Government Slams Anti-Brexit Plot: 'Why Do We Say "Stop Soros"? Just Ask the British People'

The Hungarian government has weighed in on the revelations concerning a plot by billionaire globalist George Soros to topple the British government and trigger another EU referendum.

“Soros is funding groups that are working to overturn Brexit, to reverse a decision taken at the request of UK voters, and to possibly topple the democratically elected government of Theresa May in the process,” observed Dr Zoltán Kovács, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy.

“Let that sink in for a moment.”

Why do we say ’Stop Soros’? Just ask the people of the UK, where he’s working to overturn the Brexit referendum and perhaps topple a democratically elected government in the process. Latest on the BLOG https://t.co/P2EKExLNaw — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) February 9, 2018

Dr. Kovács described how Soros’s supporters have denounced the Hungarian government’s own efforts to curb the influence of the financier and similar super-rich activists through its ‘Stop Soros’ legislative package, and “condemned us for calling out the ‘Soros Plan’ that proposes to bring one million migrants to Europe every year, some even going so far as to deny that such a plan exists”.

