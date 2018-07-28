Hungarian PM Slams 'European Elite,' Predicts Shift Towards 'Christian Democracy'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban doubled down on his criticism of the European Union’s handling of immigration in an annual speech Saturday, predicting a shift toward illiberal “Christian democracy” in the 2019 European Parliament.

Orban, a member of the conservative nationalist and populist Fidesz party, has been a vocal leader among other EU nations who are similarly rejecting the EU’s attempts to be more lenient on migration and asylum seekers specifically.

“Their big goal to transform Europe, to ship it into a post-Christian era, and into an era when nations disappear – this process could be undermined in the European elections. And it is our elementary interest to stop this transformation,” Orban said on Saturday in a speech to ethnic Hungarians in Romania, Reuters reported.

Read more