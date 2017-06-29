Hungarian PM: The European Multicultural Experiment 'Has Utterly Failed'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared that multiculturalism in Europe “has utterly failed” and that Hungary will not be bullied into destructive EU immigration policies in a rousing speech to the Fidesz Party, which he currently spearheads.

During a party function in Budapest this week, Orban reinforced the positions for which he is well known: secure national borders, zero tolerance for illegal immigration, defense of Hungarian culture and “Christian civilization,” stiff criticism of the EU’s globalist agenda, and a commitment to battling Hungarian-born international mobster and financial terrorist, George Soros.

“No one can command any nation who should live in their own country, this can only be the sovereign decision of nations,” he said, referring to harassment from the European Union and its most powerful member states, like Germany and France, who are applying immense pressure upon Hungary to accept migrant resettlement ‘quotas.’ “There is almost complete consensus that the independence of our economy and our migration policy must be protected from interference by Brussels.”

“We do not want to participate in the German experiment in the falsification of history, which tries to blame Hungary for letting the migrants into Europe, instead of Germany. Multiculti has utterly failed, and they want its price to be paid by all European Union member states, including Hungary.”

Hungary was once inundated with a surge of migrants before the rapid erection of a multi-tiered, electrified border wall and implementation of aggressive deportation policies, and now its citizens overwhelmingly oppose accepting illegal immigrants, “not a single one, not temporarily, not at all,” said Orban.

“We should not let illegal migrants roam around in the country, which would give them a chance to vanish, disappear from our eyes.”

A referendum held last year saw Hungarians vote 98% in rejection of EU migrant quotas.

“Two massive historical questions are facing Europe today,” said Orban. “The first is the problem of illegal immigration, which we validly call the modern-day mass migration.”

“The second is what kind of future we are going to have: Brussels’ Europe, or the Nations of Europe.”

Orban recently accused the EU of “openly siding with terrorists,” saying, “Those who support migration, want to demolish the fence and would let migrants of uncertain origin, identity and motivation settle in Hungary are acting against the Hungarian nation.”

“As long as I am the Prime Minister of Hungary and stand here, so will the border fence on the southern border.”

In his speech, Orban also attacked former Nazi asset, George Soros, calling him “a self-styled, dedicated and successful financier, who thinks himself superior,” adding, “thanks to our rotten luck, he is a Hungarian.”

“He has a plan, he wants one million migrants per year coming from foreign cultures, if necessary by force, against the will of the Europeans, to settle in Europe.”

Orban’s administration is under siege from what he calls the ‘Soros mafia network’ – which Orban said has issued a “declaration of war” on Hungary – as well as Brussels, who have initiated legal proceedings after Hungary, along with Poland and the Czech Republic, refused to accept migrant quotas.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter