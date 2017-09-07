Hungarian PM Warns: "The Islamization of Europe Is Real"

Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, has once again identified the existential threat facing European civilization in blunt terms, warning that the continent is being ‘Islamized’ and that waves of migrants will only increase in intensity during years to come.

He also stated his opinion that countries like the United States and China will reject this transformation in a way that parts of Europe may not.

“The Islamization of Europe is real, unlike in China or the United States, where it doesn’t stand a chance,” he said in an address to attendees of the ‘Civic Picnic’ in Kötcse, Hungary.

He cited projections that as many as 60 million Africans could attempt to invade Europe by the year 2020, sending the already-burgeoning Islamic population skyrocketing in a few short years, with millions more to come.

A Global Strategic Trends report released by the UK Ministry of Defence states, “In sub-Saharan Africa alone, some 60 million people are expected to move from ‘desertified’ areas to northern Africa and Europe by 2020, and this figure is highly likely to increase out to 2045.”

Orbán laid out his vision for confronting the mounting crisis and preparing to weather the coming storm, placing particular emphasis on strengthening Hungary’s military defenses and national economy, preserving demographics and cultural identity, maintaining a sustainable birth rate – and Hungarians banding together to promote pro-nationalist, anti-globalist values.

“Our fiercest opponents are not the Hungarian opposition parties, they reside abroad,” Orbán said. “The Hungarian government – and Hungary – can be brought down from Washington, Berlin and Brussels.”

The EU Court of Justice (ECJ) dealt a blow against Hungary and Slovakia earlier this week, rejecting their challenge of ‘refugee resettlement’ quotas which the EU is attempting to impose upon member states. Hungary has not accepted any migrants under the 2015 agreement, which was not signed by either Budapest or Bratislava.

“The position of the Hungarian government is that the ruling issued by the European Court of Justice in the migrant quota case is outrageous and irresponsible,” responded Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó during a press conference. “The real battle is only just beginning, and Hungary will be making use of all opportunities for legal redress to ensure that nobody can be relocated to Hungary against the wishes of the Hungarian people.”

A survey by the Századvég Foundation revealed that 72% of Hungarians want the fight against forced acceptance of migrants to continue, regardless of the ECJ’s ruling.

Orbán and his administration have not only not capitulated to pressure from the dictatorial bureaucrats in Brussels – they have even flipped the tables, going on the offensive – both in rhetoric and in practice.

According to reports, Budapest has prepared a €400 million bill to be sent to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, requesting the funds as the EU’s contribution towards a newly-constructed high-tech border wall on Hungary’s southern boundary, which was precipitated after migrants began flooding the country in 2015.

Prime Minister Orbán has recently accused Brussels of “openly siding with terrorists,” also asserting that the European multicultural experiment “has utterly failed.”

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter