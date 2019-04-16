Hungary Accuses Sweden of "Trying to Force" Migrants Into Country

The Swedish prime minister is a known “pro-migration politician” who is now “trying to force illegal migrants on Hungary and punish Hungarians for saying no to mandatory resettlement quotas”, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement to MTI on Monday, commenting on Stefan Lofven’s remarks in a Swedish daily slamming Hungary’s migration policy.

In a statement published on the internet site of the Dagens Nyheter, Lofven said those refusing to shoulder responsibility in the EU should “pay a price.” Those states “cannot receive the same EU funding they receive today. Hungary is one of the member states getting the most. A country that is given one of the largest funding in the bloc cannot shun responsibility when it comes to migration,” Lofven said.

Szijjarto said Hungary had shouldered “real responsibility” by protecting western and northern Europe from migration by sealing the EU’s external border. EU funds are not handouts, he said, but compensation laid down in EU treaties, allocated for opening our markets to western European players, he said.



An increase in rape of 44% in Sweden in the last 10 years is a catastrophic number to say the least.

At stake in the upcoming elections in May is whether the European Parliament will have politicians promoting security in Europe rather than resettlement quotas, no-go zones, gang warfare and terror threats, he insisted.

Lorinc Nacsa, an MP of the co-ruling Christian Democrats, told a separate press conference that it was “unacceptable” that “pro-migration politicians should openly threaten those who stand against migration”.

“The pro-migration politicians seek to force their own will on all European nations,” he said. “Hungarians have made it clear several times that they do not want Hungary to become a migrant destination,” Nacsa said, adding that a focal point of the ruling parties’ programme is that “no country should be obliged to take in migrants against its own will.”



