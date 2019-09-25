Hungary Accuses UN of 'Creating Non-Existing Rights'

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Wednesday said the United Nations is “trying to create non-existing rights instead of enforcing basic human rights”, thereby “generating migration waves that pose serious security threats and risks to everyone.”

Speaking to MTI ahead of a UN meeting on African peace processes in New York, Szijjarto said there was a “desperate, politicized debate” going on within the organization on what can be considered fundamental human rights.

He said that if international law was to be interpreted literally, it was clear that those rights do not concern migration.

“One can’t wake up one day and decide that they want to live in another country and violate the borders and sovereignty of dozens of countries in order to get there,” Szijjarto argued. “On the contrary, human rights are about everyone having the right to a peaceful life in their own country.” But, he added, instead of enforcing these rights, the UN was contributing to the emergence of new migration waves.

“We’ve seen in recent days and weeks how the migration pressure on Europe has increased, how the Western Balkan region gets filled by migrants again and how terrorist organizations try to take advantage of the new emigration waves,” Szijjarto said.

The minister said Hungary was a leader when it comes to enforcing international law, arguing that it protects the fundamental rights of its citizens, along with its own and Europe’s external borders. Hungary also supports communities facing security threats, he added.

Last year, Hungary spent 7 billion forints (EUR 20.9m) on supporting African schemes aimed at improving the living standards of disadvantaged people and allowing them to remain in their homelands. In addition, the government’s aid programs geared towards the poor in the Middle East and Africa have helped some 50,000 people stay in or return to their homelands, Szijjarto said.

