Hungary Calls for UN Human Rights Commissioner to Resign

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has called on the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid bin Ra’ad Zeid al-Hussein to resign after the high commissioner accused Prime Minister Viktor Orban of xenophobia and racism during a speech at the 37th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday.

“This is unacceptable from an official of an international organization; an unworthy and appalling accusation. The high commissioner should resign,” Szijjarto said in his address.

In the session, the high commissioner said: “Today oppression is fashionable again; the security state is back, and fundamental freedoms are in retreat in every region of the world. Shame is also in retreat. Xenophobes and racists in Europe are casting off any sense of embarrassment – like Hungary’s Viktor Orban who earlier this month said ‘we do not want our color… to be mixed in with others’. Do they not know what happens to minorities in societies where leaders seek ethnic, national or racial purity?”

