Hungary Decries ‘11 Murdered Christians in the World Every Day’

Budapest, HUNGARY — Hungary’s State Secretariat for the Aid of Persecuted Christians decried rampant global persecution of Christians in a high-powered conference in Budapest on Tuesday.

The chief of the Secretariat, Tristan Azbei, noted that some 44 Christians would violently lose their lives during the course of the four-day conference simply because of their faith in Jesus Christ.

“We have 245 million reasons to meet,” Mr. Azbei noted, “one for every Christian in the world who faces extreme persecution,” adding that “those are only the ones we know of.”

Azbei contrasted the unprecedented persecution facing Christians around the world in 2019 — the “greatest, best-kept secret” — with the “shameful silence of the West,” which turns a blind eye as if such persecution did not exist.

Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs, noted that “Christianophobia is the last acceptable form of discrimination in the world.”

