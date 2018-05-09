Hungary Educates Austria on "Soros Plan"

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has mailed a copy of the so-called “Soros Plan” to the Austrian president in response to Van der Bellen’s recent statement that the US billionaire had no involvement in mass migration to Europe, the ministry’s deputy state secretary said on Wednesday.

The “Soros Plan” recently became a focus of political debates in Austria, Tamas Menczer, the ministry’s communications chief, said in a statement.

Menczer said the word “plan” had been used by George Soros, who described in detail how he planned to import millions of migrants to Europe.

