'Hungary First': Orbán Vows to 'Fight Those Who Want to Change the Christian Identity of Europe'

Viktor Orbán has vowed to put “Hungary first” and fight those within the European Union who “want to change the Christian identity of Europe”.

Echoing U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s “America First” rallying cry, conservative Prime Minister Orbán has hit out at Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel who said that Central European countries would be forced to accept migrants in terms described by Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party as “extortion”.

“The presidency of Fidesz has discussed yesterday the announcement of the Belgian Prime Minister, that they will – if necessary with force – obligate Central European countries, including Hungary, to accept migrants,” the Hungarian Prime Minister said in a Facebook video on Wednesday.

“According to their plan, this will happen in June at the summit of the prime ministers in Brussels.

“Our presidency has taken a stand: we cannot give in to extortion. For us, Hungary is first.

