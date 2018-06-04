Hungary FM: "Migration Must Be Stopped, Not Managed"

International efforts should focus on helping people living peacefully in their homelands rather than trying to legalize illegal migration, [Hungarian] Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a United Nations intergovernmental meeting in New York on Monday.

“Migration should not be managed, it must be stopped,” Szijjarto told the meeting dedicated to the UN’s global migration package. Hungary rejects the position that migration is good, because “it is bad for those that are forced to leave their homes, it is bad for transit countries and it poses a challenge for destination countries, too,” he insisted.

Migration is not a fundamental human right; living peacefully and in good conditions in one’s homeland is, Szijjarto said. He added that protecting borders is “not an option but a responsibility” for countries. He added that when people are forced to leave their homeland, they should be helped to “stay as close as possible and once the conflict is over, return home.”

