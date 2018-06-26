Hungary FM Rejects Multiculturalism

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó schooled BBC Newsnight on why his country is against illegal mass immigration.

“The current migration policy of the European Union can be very easily translated as an invitation in the minds of those people, who can easily make a decision to head towards Europe,” he told the programme.

“We want to keep Hungary a Hungarian country and we don’t think that multiculturalism is by definition good,” says Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó #newsnight pic.twitter.com/lkY33zvmax — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) June 25, 2018

When quizzed by the BBC’s Emily Maitlis on the ‘stop Soros’ law which was passed last week, Szijjártó responded: “There are organizations who help people to ask for asylum, even if they no legal basis for that… and they have to contend with the consequences.”

