Hungary FM Rejects Multiculturalism

Image Credits: Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken, Flickr.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó schooled BBC Newsnight on why his country is against illegal mass immigration.

“The current migration policy of the European Union can be very easily translated as an invitation in the minds of those people, who can easily make a decision to head towards Europe,” he told the programme.

When quizzed by the BBC’s Emily Maitlis on the ‘stop Soros’ law which was passed last week, Szijjártó responded: “There are organizations who help people to ask for asylum, even if they no legal basis for that… and they have to contend with the consequences.”

Read more

Also:


Related Articles

Italian Socialists Lose Big to Anti-Migration Coalition

Italian Socialists Lose Big to Anti-Migration Coalition

Globalism
Comments
Trump Warns Harley-Davidson of 'Big Tax' If It Sells Back to US

Trump Warns Harley-Davidson of ‘Big Tax’ If It Sells Back to US

Globalism
Comments

Desperate Deep State Calls For Trump’s Removal

Globalism
Comments

Tipping Point: Austria to Close Border if Germany Turns Away Migrants

Globalism
Comments

Migrants Throw Away Red Cross Clothes, Towels

Globalism
Comments

Comments