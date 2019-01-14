Hungary Official: "Soros Pulls the Strings in Brussels"

Image Credits: Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty, ATTILA KISBENEDEK / Contributor / Getty.

Fidesz believes George Soros’s people “are pulling the strings of the European Commission’s leading politicians” and demands an explanation, Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch said at a press conference on an unrelated topic in Budapest on Saturday.

Deutsch noted that daily Magyar Idok learned that U.S. billionaire Soros had met for talks with the EU leaders on at least 20 occasions. Soros held talks with Jean-Claude Juncker, Frans Timmermans, Emmanuel Macron and Dimitris Avramopoulos, he added.

A poster slamming George Soros in Szekesfehervar, Hungary (Photo by Attila Kisbenedek / Contributor via Getty Images)

Deutsch said it was “absurd” that a person claiming to be a philanthropist who represents the official viewpoint of not a single country can meet with EU leaders more frequently than the prime minister or head of state of any EU member state.

Fidesz will ask for explanations, in writing, on the subject matter of all of these meetings, he added.


Related Articles

Russia To Buy Up To $10 Billion In Bitcoin To Evade US Sanctions - Report

Russia To Buy Up To $10 Billion In Bitcoin To Evade US Sanctions – Report

Globalism
Comments
Over Last Decade, US Govt Granted Over 5,000 Requests to Bring in Child Brides From Foreign Nationals

Over Last Decade, US Govt Granted Over 5,000 Requests to Bring in Child Brides From Foreign Nationals

Globalism
Comments

French Fisherman Slams EU Red Tape, “Begs” UK to Save His Job

Globalism
comments

Macron Bails on Davos Just One Day After Trump Exit

Globalism
comments

Hungary PM: Migration Europe’s Defining Issue

Globalism
comments

Comments