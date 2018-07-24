Hungary Officially Quits UN's Migration Approval Process

Hungary officially notified the United Nations on Tuesday that it is quitting the approval process of the Global Compact for Migration, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

It has become clear that differences between Hungary’s position on migration and the UN’s approach are irreconcilable, Szijjarto told a press conference.

“Hungary will maintain its position and no global package can change that”, he added.

“We see migration processes from a different perspective,” he said. The UN believes that migration is unavoidable, beneficial and should be supported, while Hungary considers it a danger to Hungary and Europe, he said, adding that the UN’s aim was to encourage migration whereas Hungary’s goal was to stop it.

The Global Compact for Migration includes some agreeable targets, such as taking action against human smugglers, but its effect will be contrary even to these, he said. A document that encourages migration will only benefit human smugglers because they can then convince more people to set off, telling them that they will be accepted in line with the global compact, Szijjarto said.

Hungary’s position is that it would be unnatural to change the population of the continent and global efforts should instead be made to stop migration, he said.

The migration compact includes certain obligations that Hungary would not be willing to fulfil, such as organising training sessions for migrants before they set off and after they arrive, granting allowances to those send home remittances, enabling NGOs to help migrants submit complaints, increasing migrant reception capacities and viewing border crossing as a human rights issue instead of a security issue, he added.

Hungary has introduced “precisely contrary measures” in order to protect the security of citizens, Szijjarto said.

In response to a question, he said that considering that the US had not even participated in the talks on the Global Compact for Migration and several countries had expressed dissatisfaction at the end of talks, Hungary was unlikely to meet with any negative fallout as a result of its announcement.

