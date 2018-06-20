Hungary Passes ‘Stop Soros’ Law Criminalizing Aid To Illegal Migrants

Hungary’s parliament has passed a law that mandates prison for anyone helping illegal immigrants enter the country or claim asylum.

Under the “Stop Soros” law, named after Hungarian billionaire and open-borders advocate George Soros, individuals aiding migrants in the asylum process or “providing financial property or benefit” will be liable for a year-long prison sentence.

“The Hungarian people rightfully expects the government to use all means necessary to combat illegal immigration and the activities that aid it,” Interior Minister Sandor Pinter wrote Wednesday.

“The STOP Soros package of bills serves that goal, making the organization of illegal immigration a criminal offense. We want to use the bills to stop Hungary from becoming a country of immigrants.”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has vowed to eject Soros NGO’s from the country, saying “Soros and his ‘army[‘s]’ ideological motivation is a multicultural Europe” and that “they do not like the traditions of Christian Europe.”

“They want to ruin Europe because they are hoping to make large profits in the process,” he said. “That is just what financial speculators are like.”

Advertising campaigns from Hungary’s government forced Soros’ Open Society Foundations to move its offices from Hungary to Berlin, Germany last month.

“The government of Hungary has denigrated and misrepresented our work and repressed civil society for the sake of political gain, using tactics unprecedented in the history of the European Union,” said OSF president Patrick Gaspard.

President Trump spoke with Orban on the phone about the need for border security earlier this month.

NEW: Pres. Trump spoke to Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, White House says. “Both leaders agreed on the need for strong national borders.” https://t.co/4S4OYZQVwI pic.twitter.com/QBhGX6Nh4x — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2018

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury