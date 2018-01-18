Hungary Plans 'Stop Soros' Laws Amid Refugee Row

Hungary published details Thursday of tough anti-immigration laws named after “public enemy” George Soros amid a row over claims Budapest covered up a hike in refugee arrivals.

Hungarian-born US billionaire Soros has been called “a public enemy” by Prime Minister Viktor Orban who accuses the 87-year-old of orchestrating migration into Europe since the refugee crisis began in 2015.

Hungary erected fences on its southern borders in 2015 and last year began holding all adult asylum-seekers in guarded border camps.

The latest three laws — called the “Stop Soros law package” — aim to shut remaining loopholes that allow “illegal immigration” to persist, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said in a radio interview.

