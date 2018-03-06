Hungary PM Champions Self-Determination Against Globalism

If Hungary avoids becoming an immigrant country, it will prosper, otherwise, it will “regress, decline and stagnate”, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at an event of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce in Budapest on Tuesday.

“In order for Hungary to be able to do anything in the next four years”, no migrant should be allowed into the country, the border fence has to be protected, “Brussels should be made to pay” for at least half of the costs of Hungary’s border fence and “everyone actively involved in organising immigration” should be banned from the country, Orban said.

The prime minister said that under the EU’s most recent proposal on managing migration, Hungary would have to take in more than 10,000 people and counting family reunifications, its implementation would cost an annual 90 billion forints (EUR 286.6m) for the central budget.

Read more