Hungary PM: "Europe’s Christian Roots Should be Protected”

On his first bilateral visit abroad, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki discussed migration, economy and bilateral relations with Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Budapest on Wednesday.

Viktor Orban started his speech by stressing that starting the year with receiving friends means a good sign for the rest of the year, and Hungary will definitely need good signs this year.

“2018 will be an important year for Europe”, the last full year of the current “European cycle”, he said. According to the prime minister, the last few years showed what is functioning in the EU, and what is not.

