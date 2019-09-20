Hungary PM Meets With Italian Nationalists to Discuss Borders, Identity

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will give a speech at the right-wing Atreju event in Rome on Saturday, at the invitation of Giorgia Meloni, president of the Fratelli d’Italia (FdI) party.

According to the prime minister’s press chief, Bertalan Havasi, Orban has been asked to hold a lecture on the topic ‘The Europe of People and Nations’, which will be followed by questions from the audience.

He will also be holding separate talks with the FdI leader while in Rome, as the president of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party.

In an interview with Hungarian daily Magyar Hirlap, Meloni said that Viktor Orban and the Visegrad Four have proved that “we can be EU members even if we protect our borders, identity, roots and economy”.

She said she’s incredibly happy that Orban has accepted her invitation because they have been cooperating for a while and they agree on several issues, among them border protection and the fight against illegal migration.

It’s not the first time Meloni and Orban meet. Last February, one week before the parliamentary elections in Italy, Orban received the FdI-chairwoman in the Hungarian parliament. The two leaders agreed that migration “poses serious risks to the whole of Europe” and efforts must stepped up to stop uncontrolled immigration once and for all.

Meloni said the Visegrad Group featured in her party’s election program as a group of countries that oppose the European Union’s “smothering bureaucracy” and its “sneaky” efforts to strip member states of their sovereign powers. They agreed on the need to protect “the real Europe” and respect the culture and historical traditions of EU member states.



