Hungary PM: Migration Poses Greatest Threat to Europe’s Future

Image Credits: European People's Party, Flickr.

Migration poses the greatest threat to Europe’s future, which should be protected, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in Vienna on Tuesday after talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

On Tuesday morning, Orban met former chancellor Erhard Busek, then he had talks with Sebastian Kurz. In the afternoon, Orban meets Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, Minister of Infrastructure Norbert Hofer (both FPÖ politicians), Cardinal Christoph Schönborn and long-time ally and former chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel.

According to Hungarian news agency MTI, Orban discussed the situation in the Middle East with Cardian Schönborn, who thanked Hungary’s government for helping the reconstruction of Iraq and Aleppo.

