Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, said he will ‘not cry crocodile tears’ over the Open Society Foundations (OSF) leaving his country.

The foundation, founded by George Soros, will move from Budapest to Germany’s capital this summer, as reported by Austrian newspaper Die Presse.

Confronted with the report, Orban said to Hungarian broadcaster Kossuth Radio: “Listeners will perhaps understand if I don’t cry crocodile tears.” he added that “They are crashing out right now.”

