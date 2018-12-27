Hungary PM to attend Bolsonaro’s Inauguration

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confirmed that he will attend the inauguration of Brazil’s next president, Jair Bolsonaro on the 1st of January, according to the local Folhapress news agency.

Among other world leaders, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also attends the event.

Viktor Orban held a phone call with Bolsonaro on the 20th of November, he congratulated the new president and said that he observed with great appreciation that the values that Hungary holds precious have also prevailed in Brazil through Jair Bolsonaro’s victory. Orban added that Hungary is ready to raise relations between the two countries to a new level. At the end of the telephone conversation, Bolsonaro invited the Hungarian PM to his presidential inauguration ceremony.