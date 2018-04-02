Hungary PM: We Must Avoid Becoming an Immigrant Country

Image Credits: Attila Kisbenedek / Getty.

“If we make even one step towards becoming an immigrant country, there’s no going back”, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned in Echo TV’s Bayer Show program on Sunday.

Orban warned of the “background forces” behind the opposition parties, who would dictate to them if they win.

According to the prime minister, the left-wing parties are part of an international network that censors the news about migration. “There’s censorship in Western Europe. News about migration are often ignored, falsified or changed”, he added.

Read more


Related Articles

Sarkozy's Sordid Affairs Catch Up to Him

Sarkozy’s Sordid Affairs Catch Up to Him

Globalism
Comments
EU Nations Dispute Over Post-Brexit Naval Base Location

EU Nations Dispute Over Post-Brexit Naval Base Location

Globalism
Comments

Orban to Soros: Christian Europe is Our Home

Globalism
Comments

Student Suspended For Telling Truth About Migrant Sex Crimes

Globalism
Comments

Shock Claim: UK May Reverse Brexit After Russian Spy Poisoning

Globalism
Comments

Comments