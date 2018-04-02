Hungary PM: We Must Avoid Becoming an Immigrant Country

“If we make even one step towards becoming an immigrant country, there’s no going back”, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned in Echo TV’s Bayer Show program on Sunday.

Orban warned of the “background forces” behind the opposition parties, who would dictate to them if they win.

According to the prime minister, the left-wing parties are part of an international network that censors the news about migration. “There’s censorship in Western Europe. News about migration are often ignored, falsified or changed”, he added.

