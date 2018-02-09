Hungary, Poland Battle EU Over Immigration

Image Credits: Gémes Sándor/SzomSzed / Wikimedia Commons.

In a time of increasing EU threats, Poland and Hungary have repeated that they will not accept illegal immigrants.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, repeated the stance of both countries after a meeting with Poland’s Interior Minister, Joachim Brudzinski.

Szijjarto said: “As the pressure, blackmail and ultimatums mount, Hungarian-Polish cooperation on migration issues becomes ever stronger and more stable.”

Read more


Related Articles

'Unaccompanied Minor Refugees' Costing Germans $70,000 Per 'Child' Annually

‘Unaccompanied Minor Refugees’ Costing Germans $70,000 Per ‘Child’ Annually

Globalism
Comments
Soros 'Proud' Of Donating $500,000 To Overturn Brexit Vote

Soros ‘Proud’ Of Donating $500,000 To Overturn Brexit Vote

Globalism
Comments

Deep State-Fake News Marriage: CIA, NSA, FBI Operatives Join Media in Droves

Globalism
Comments

Hungarian National Security Meeting Sees Boycotts Over “Soros Plan”

Globalism
Comments

Trump’s SOTU Speech Broke The Backs Of The Globalists

Globalism
Comments

Comments