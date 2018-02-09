Hungary, Poland Battle EU Over Immigration

In a time of increasing EU threats, Poland and Hungary have repeated that they will not accept illegal immigrants.
Hungary’s Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, repeated the stance of both countries after a meeting with Poland’s Interior Minister, Joachim Brudzinski.
Szijjarto said: “As the pressure, blackmail and ultimatums mount, Hungarian-Polish cooperation on migration issues becomes ever stronger and more stable.”
WATCH | “We cannot give in to extortion. We will fight those who want to change the Christian identity of Hungary and Europe!”
Hungarian patriot Viktor Orbán is standing up to the EU bullies who are trying to force illegal migrants onto his nation. Bravo! 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/AFbGTHrgtG
— LEAVE.EU 🇬🇧 (@LeaveEUOfficial) February 7, 2018