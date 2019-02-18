Hungary Policy Touted as Symbol Against Migration Crisis

The Budapest Process interregional forum on migration will become a symbol for stopping pro-migration forces, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Saturday, commenting on the forum’s next meeting held in Istanbul.

At next Wednesday’s meeting, the Hungarian government will not allow the forum named after Budapest to become a platform for bringing more migrants to Europe, Szijjarto told MTI. The meeting will see a fight between pro-migration and anti-migration forces, as usual in the recent period, he added.

“[US financier George] Soros and his network, United Nations officials and Brussels want to use the Budapest Forum to start another wave of migration towards Europe,” he said. They plan to approve a resolution at the end of the meeting which states the need to open further routes for migrants, he said, adding that the Hungarian government “is most resolutely against this”.

French intellectual Eric Zemmour says that the elite organized an “invasion” of Europe via mass immigration primarily because they wanted to import a servant class to replace Europeans who are no longer willing to perform menial tasks.

A fight is expected because ever since the UN managed to get its global migration compact approved, various international organizations have attempted to “force through” parts of the compact at various meetings, he said.

The 6th Ministerial Conference of the Budapest Process, which aims to promote worldwide "safe" and "regular" migration, will be held in Istanbul. 📍Istanbul | The 6th Ministerial Conference of the Budapest Process 🗓 19-20 February 2019#BudapestProcess2019 pic.twitter.com/vEsJ3UNzEY — Göç İdaresi Genel Md (@Gocidaresi) February 17, 2019



They also want to use the Budapest Process for this purpose, but Hungary and others that promote an anti-migration stand will not approve the new resolution, he added.

The over 50 governments and numerous international organizations involved in the Budapest Process focus on migration issues concerning the Silk Routes Region, which refers to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq and Pakistan. The forum was named after Budapest because the city hosted its first official meeting in 1993. In addition to the 52 member states, seven countries including the US have observer status. Hungary fulfills the role of co-chair and the forum has been chaired by Turkey since 2006.

Matt Bracken breaks down how the leftist, socialist policies adopted by California lawmakers will eventually lead to a Venezuelan-like collapse for the “Golden State”, but before that takes place, those same policies have the potential to spread to the rest of the United States.