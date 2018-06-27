Hungary Refuses Compromise on Migrant Quotas

Hungary refuses to accept a compromise when it comes to mandatory migrant quotas, the state secretary for European Union affairs said late on Tuesday after attending a meeting of EU ministers focusing on migration and the next EU budget in Luxembourg.

“We will not accept a compromise that involves any form of mandatory distribution of migrants or asylum seekers. Hungary has no legal or political obligation to become an immigrant country,” Szabolcs Takács said in a phone interview to MTI.

During the Austrian presidency of the EU starting on July 1, the Hungarian government wants to persuade member countries that the focus should be shifted from mandatory distribution to protecting the external borders of the EU,” he said.

