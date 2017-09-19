Hungary Set for Fresh anti-Soros Blitz

Hungary is set to launch another state “national consultation” about US financier and philanthropist George Soros, the government said Tuesday, six months before expected general elections.

The campaign would be to investigate public views on the “Soros plan”, and would likely be launched next month, government spokesman Bence Tuzson told public radio, without giving further details.

Last week a top official in the ruling Fidesz party, Lajos Kosa, said that this “Soros plan” includes Europe accepting a million migrants per year and the demolition of Hungary’s anti-migrant border fences.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has regularly attacked the Hungarian-born Soros in the last year, calling him a “public enemy” for his alleged backing of uncontrolled mass immigration.

